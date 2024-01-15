Over 2,200 cops undergo CPR training in Bengaluru, set record

Over 2,200 police personnel underwent training for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid by the Surgical Society of Bengaluru on Sunday. This event set a record in the World Book of Records, London, for the highest number of police personnel trained in CPR and first aid under one roof.
The training was held at the Sri Kanteerava Indoor Stadium and organised in collaboration with the Sankalpa Chase Cancer Foundation. The event saw the participation of traffic and law and order police; security personnel from the Vidhana Soudha; and 48 security personnel from Raj Bhavan.
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who was undergoing training for the first time, inaugurated the event. He emphasised the need to expand this initiative to students, teachers, and government officials, including those from the transport and health departments.
'Everyone should receive life-saving first aid training as it can save precious lives. Every day, police witness several incidents, hence training them with first aid techniques is crucial as it can save lives,' he said.
Thousands of police personnel take part in a CPR and first aid training session on Sunday.
Credit: DH Photo/S K Dinesh
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda added that such training is not only vital for saving citizens' lives but also for protecting police personnel in times of need.
As part of its golden jubilee celebrations, the Surgical Society of Bengaluru will undertake mass public awareness training in different institutions across the city, said Dr Rajshekhar C Jaka, president of the Surgical Society of Bengaluru.