Over 40 injured in Bengaluru during Deepavali celebrations

<p>Bengaluru: Over 40 people sustained eye and burn injuries due to crackers during Deepavali in two days this year in the city, hospital authorities said on Friday.</p><p>The government run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital reported six cases of eye injuries till 2 pm on Friday and five among them were children. The Victoria Hospital reported four cases of burn injuries, they said.</p><p>The city's Narayana Nethralaya said the hospital witnessed a significant increase in firecracker-induced eye injuries.</p><p>"From October 31st to November 1st (until 11 am), a total of 15 patients with firecracker-related eye injuries were reported," said Dr Rohit Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Nethralaya.</p><p>The injuries ranged from mild corneal abrasions to severe cases involving hyphema and epithelial defects, he said.</p><p>Shankara Eye Hospital reported two severe cases on the day of Deepavali (Thursday) and 12 cases today, a hospital official said.</p><p>Four cases of eye injuries were reported in Shekar Eye hospital from October 31 and November 1 till 5 pm. This includes cases of 13-year-old boy for corneal abrasion and that of a seven-year-old boy due to chemical injury caused due to crackers, the official said.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police said they has registered 56 cases of firecracker regulation violations in the city from October 31 to November 1 during the Deepawali this year.</p><p>In accordance with the Supreme Court directives, bursting of firecracker was permitted only between 8 pm and 10 pm during Deepavali.</p>