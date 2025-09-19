Over 40 nursing students clash in senior-junior row in Bengaluru's Avalahalli

<p>Bengaluru: Over 40 nursing students at a private college in Avalahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, clashed on Wednesday in a fight between seniors and juniors.</p>.<p>The incident occurred outside the college at Virgo Nagar, and surfaced on Thursday after a video of the brawl went viral on social media.</p>.Cops injured in clashes after NEET aspirant shot dead by cattle smugglers in Uttar Pradesh.<p>The police said the clash involved third year and final-year students, all from Kerala, over a trivial issue.</p>.<p>"The college has rusticated eight students. No police case has been registered. However, around 40 students engaged in the act were called and strictly warned. Officers have also kept a precautionary watch at the spot,” a senior police officer said.</p>