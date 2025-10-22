<p>Bengaluru: Despite repeated awareness drives and restrictions on fireworks, hospitals across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> have reported a rise in eye-related firecracker injuries, with the number of cases crossing 90.</p>.<p>By Tuesday afternoon, Narayana Nethralaya alone had reported 51 eye injuries, six of which required surgery. Among the victims were 20 adults and 31 children, including bystanders and those injured while lighting fireworks.</p>.<p>Dr Naren Shetty, Head of Cataract and Refractive Lens Services at Narayana Nethralaya, said, “Three severe cases have been reported and 60 per cent of the injuries are of children. Precautions are necessary.” He urged parents to closely supervise children while bursting crackers, noting that lack of guidance leads to most accidents.</p>.A day after Diwali, Delhi chokes as air quality plummets. Check out what other cities woke up to.<p>Sankara Eye Hospital reported 13 cases, with one patient requiring surgery. Eight adults and five children were injured. Nethradhama Eye Hospital reported 12 cases, including nine children and three adults, mostly due to poor safety measures.</p>.<p>Minto Ophthalmic Hospital recorded 17 eye injury cases — seven children and 10 adults. Four were classified as grievous, causing partial loss of vision.</p>.<p>Bijli crackers, flower pots, and atom bombs were the main causes of injuries, doctors said.</p>.<p>31 cases booked against illegal cracker vendors</p>.<p>The Bengaluru police have registered 31 cases against illegal firecracker vendors across the city. They seized 1,200 cracker boxes worth Rs 4 lakh during raids conducted on October 18, 19, and 20.</p>