Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Over 90 cracker-related eye injuries reported across Bengaluru

By Tuesday afternoon, Narayana Nethralaya alone had reported 51 eye injuries, six of which required surgery.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 20:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2025, 20:59 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsDiwalifirecracker injuries

Follow us on :

Follow Us