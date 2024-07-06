Painter-muralist Jatin Das receives Prof Nanjunda Rao award  

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath honoured painter, sculptor, and muralist Jatin Das with the Prof MS Nanjunda Rao National Award on Friday.
The 83-year-old artist has hosted over 85 one-man shows and is renowned for artworks like the 7-feet-high and 68-feet-long 'Journey of India from Mohenjo-Daro to Mahatma Gandhi', displayed in Parliament.
Recalling his acquaintance with Prof Nanjunda Rao, who was CKP’s founder-secretary, Das said Rao dedicated his lifetime to the Parishath’s development. He said it is now his responsibility and that of CKP's students and faculty, artists, and art enthusiasts to carry forward Rao's legacy.
Pushpa Dravid, artist and first PhD holder from CKP, reminisced about her initial days in Bengaluru, in the late 1960s, during which she closely observed Rao's work and his efforts in building the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.
CKP President BL Shankar stated that despite the increasing number of fine arts courses offered by private colleges, the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath will not compromise on the quality and standards set by its founders like Rao.
Hailing from Odisha, Das is the founder of the JD Centre of Arts in Bhubaneswar. During the pandemic, the 2012 Padma Bhushan awardee created over 200 paintings depicting mass migration of labourers.
CKP has been bestowing national awards on artists every year on July 5 since 2018, commemorating the life and works of Rao on his birth anniversary.
Published 05 July 2024, 22:26 IST