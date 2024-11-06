Pedestrians risk lives over using skywalk at Kengeri TTMC

<p>Bengaluru: The death of a 30-year-old woman after being hit by a drunk Mercedes-Benz driver while she was crossing the road has reopened the debate on the reluctance of citizens to use skywalks.</p>.<p>Following the incident on November 2 when the woman, Sandhya AS was knocked down, this reporter observed that pedestrians near the Kengeri TTMC in western Bengaluru still crossed the busy Mysuru Road through small passages in the road divide despite the presence of a skywalk.</p>.<p>Citizens cite steep staircases, absence of functional elevators, and untidy surroundings for their hesitance to use the skywalk. </p>.Bengaluru Metro's Green Line extension set to open on Nov 7.<p>N Nanjundaswamy, a resident of Kengeri, said: "The crux of the issue is everyone prefers to cross the road at this busy thoroughfare without using the skywalk as it is very steep. Senior citizens and women with baggage can't climb the stairs in the absence of elevator facilities. Without providing the basic amenities, the very purpose of erecting the skywalk is defeated." </p>.<p>Prashantha Kumar, a businessman who commutes through the Kengeri TTMC, said that the area was accident-prone due to heavy pedestrian traffic. </p>.<p>"Since both the metro and bus stations are close to each other, the area sees heavy footfall. Pedestrians cross the busy road, braving the heavy traffic. Skywalks in Bengaluru seem to have been constructed mainly for advertising and not for public welfare," he lamented. </p>.<p>However, Anitha B Haddannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, West), said pedestrian-vehicle accidents were low in the area. </p>.<p>"Near the Kengeri TTMC, accidents occur mainly between vehicles. Saturday's drunk-driving incident was the first pedestrian-related accident we have seen in a while. We see more pedestrian-related accidents in areas like Byatarayanapura and Nayandahalli," she explained. </p>.<p>The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) registered 1,287 cases of drunk driving between October 14 and November 3, highlighting the added danger for innocent bystanders or pedestrians. </p>