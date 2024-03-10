People of ancient Bengaluru practised self-sacrifice

Bengaluru: Self-sacrifice was a predominant practice in ancient Bengaluru, several sculptures found across the city have revealed.
Researchers, who are a part of the The Bengaluru Inscriptions 3D Digital Conservation Project at The Mythic Society, have found at least 14 such sculptures at four locations in the city — Begur, Bannerghatta, Doddagubbi and Domlur. All these sculptures date back to the 13th or 14th century.
"The sculptures indicate how self-sacrifice was widely practised in the region. These sacrifices were mostly to ward off evil in the society. They were considered heroic acts since it was done seeking good for the community or village. Usually, this was performed for a bigger cause such as to overcome a drought or cure the community of a disease and such situations," Udaya Kumar P L, founder of the conservation project, told DH.
They were performed to either please a deity to help the people through tough times or show their gratitude to the deity for helping them through a calamity.
The sculptures also depict the different styles in which sacrifices were offered. While a few beheaded themselves, a few others jumped from a height on a sword.
Some sculptures depict people holding swords to their necks. At Bannerghatta, seven such sculptures have been found next to each other. However, only a couple of the sculpted figures have a decoration on their head and the historians opine that those with decorations could be members of the royal family.
"Such sculptures with decorations were found in a few other places as well. This is probably to distinguish the sacrifices committed by the royal family and normal citizens,” Udaya Kumar added.
All these sculptures have been found close to temples. It is believed that the sacrifices were celebrated as heroic acts. "These people are said to have sacrificed their lives for the good of the community and hence, the sculptures were erected to honour them," Kumar explained.
The researchers have created a GIS-based digital archive of their findings. These can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/ herostonesblr.
(Published 09 March 2024, 21:29 IST)