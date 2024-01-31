Peripheral Ring Road project: Bangalore Development Authority issues tender for 3rd time

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) floated the tenders on Tuesday to construct the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR).
Authorities have planned to undertake the 74-km project, estimated at Rs 27,000 crore, under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model that would allow the successful bidder to collect the toll for 50 years.
The 100-metre-wide PRR will have eight lanes and will link NICE corridor at Tumakuru Road and Hosur Road. The BDA wants bidders to fund both the civil works and the sums required to acquire 2,560 acres of land.
The notification issued in the newspaper states that the request for proposal (RFP) document will be uploaded on the Karnataka Public Procurement Portal (KPPP) on January 29, but the BDA was yet to upload the crucial document even on Tuesday (January 30).
The pre-bid meeting has been scheduled for February 9, and the last date for submission of bids is February 29.
This is the BDA’s third attempt to revive the project, also called Bengaluru Business Corridor. The first two tenders went without a response since the BDA did not fix the compensation structure for farmers losing their land for the project.
BDA officials were confident that this time the tender would be successful since they have fixed the cost of land acquisition at Rs 21,000 crore, which will likely help bidders to fix toll collection the price.