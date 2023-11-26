'Pickup faster than Sam Altman’s return': Namma Yatri's hilarious marketing using OpenAI reference is spot on

Bengalureans often share their 'peak Bengaluru' moments on social media platforms, and one such incident was shared by many Namma Yatri app users.
Recently, Namma Yatri, a travel app that facilitates transportation facility in Bengaluru where people can book auto rides through this app in the city, got netizens' attention for the notification they pushed out to the customers while booking auto.
The app sent notification read, "Pickup faster than Sam Altman's return!", referring to the recent situation revolving around Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.
In a clever wordplay, Namma Yatri promised quick pickups by auto, referring to Sam Altman's dismissal from OpenAI and then later combing back as the CEO again.
On November 17, Sam Altman was fired as OpenAI's CEO after the board expressed, they no longer had confidence in Altman's ability to lead the company.
After Sam Altman was fired from the position of CEO, many officers threatened to quit their jobs.
With a series of dramatic events, finally OpenAI came to an "agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers and Adam D'Angelo."
During this event, almost 700 staff members of OpenAI were ready to resign if the board did not take the decision to step down and bring back Altman as the CEO.
After all this, Sam Altman tweeted saying, "I love OpenAI, and everything I’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. When I decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. With the new board and w satya’s support, I’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with msft."
Namma Yatri used the incident as best and came up with the unique idea. A user on X shared the screen shot of the notification and wrote, "And this is my peak Bengaluru moment."