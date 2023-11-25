JOIN US
PM Modi undertakes sortie on Tejas aircraft, calls experience 'incredibly enriching'

'The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential,' he said.
Last Updated 25 November 2023, 07:51 IST

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday undertook a sortie on the Tejas aircraft and said the experience has bolstered his confidence in the country's indigenous capabilities.

Taking to social media platform X, the PM said, "Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas,"

"The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential," he said.

Earlier today, he landed in Bengaluru and visited the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

