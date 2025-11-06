Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

PM Modi to flag off Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train on Nov 8; regular services from Nov 11

This will be the 12th Vande Bharat for Karnataka and the eighth for Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 15:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 15:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaKochiVande Bharat ExpressVande BharatErnakulam

Follow us on :

Follow Us