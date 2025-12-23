Today's Horoscope – December 22, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 23 December 2025, 08:31 IST
March 21 - April 20
Business or pleasure trips prove successful today. Finances are not as adverse as they appear. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. An affair is getting out of hand, and you know it!
Lucky colour: Magenta
Lucky number: 3
April 21 - May 21
Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today.
Lucky colour: Cream
Lucky number: 1
May 22 - June 21
You are irritable today and may surprise others with a temper tantrum. Watch out and try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Prepare for endings or separations with people from the past.
Lucky colour: Green
Lucky number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing, as it is just a waste of precious energy. Don’t rely too much on other people’s commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies.
Lucky colour: Opal
Lucky number: 5
July 23 - August 21
Something you say today could hurt another person’s feelings, so be careful with your choice of words. You start to see with clarity who you can and can’t trust, and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions.
Lucky colour: Orange
Lucky number: 8
August 22 - September 23
You’ve been in a rut and need to do something that will help you break the pattern you’ve fallen into. A day for belt-tightening and caution about investments and expenditures. Going on a diet is favoured now.
Lucky colour: White
Lucky number: 6
September 23 - October 22
This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important.
Lucky colour: Caramel
Lucky number: 9
October 23 - November 21
You have outgrown outdated values and need to reorganize your perspectives and look toward new horizons. A sudden change or disruption is possible. Try to shed self-imposed restrictive habits and move on.
Lucky colour: Mauve
Lucky number: 7
November 22 - December 21
The time has come for introspection and to rearrange your goals. Hasty speech and words spoken in anger may cause problems at work today.
Lucky colour: Wine
Lucky number: 1
December 23 - January 20
Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Stress levels are mounting, and impatience will be your worst enemy today. Good friends could let you down, and business partners may not deserve your trust.
Lucky colour: Lilac
Lucky number: 2
January 21 - February 19
Circumstances are likely to test your willpower and self-confidence. Learn to cope using tact and diplomacy rather than aggression. Do not get involved in “sound financial propositions” or give loans.
Lucky colour: Bronze
Lucky number: 3
February 20 - March 20
Stress-related problems through overwork are possible. New career responsibilities will be allotted. Creative or spiritual activities or development may feature. Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood.
Lucky colour: Lotus pink
Lucky number: 6
Amara Ramdev