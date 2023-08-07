Police arrest nearly a dozen men for rowdy's murder near Electronics City

Police on Sunday night arrested people for the brutal murder of rowdy Siddapura Mahesh.
Mahesh, 35, was hacked to death on August 4 while going home after being released from the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara. He had driven just one and a half kilometres from the prison when a gang of assailants intercepted him at Hosa Road-Hosur Road Junction near Electronics City in southern Bengaluru.
He dashed out of his car and ran for his life but was eventually chased down. He was then hacked with machetes in the middle of the road as onlookers watched in horror.
Mahesh was lodged in the Central Prison after he surrendered himself in an attempted murder case registered at the Thalaghattapura police station. He was named in at least 10 other cases, including murder and extortion, and got married two months ago.
Police sources said nearly a dozen suspects, including Siddapura Sunil, Kannan, Vela, Pradeep, Manu, Grace Walter, Srinivas alias Papa, Gokul, Suresh, Karthik and Vaale Praveena, had been arrested for Mahesh's murder though there's been no official word about the development.
Sources further said two more suspects — Wilson Garden Naga and his accomplice Mohana alias 'Double Meter' — were also taken into custody for questioning on Sunday.