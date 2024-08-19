Police book group that threw scooters off flyover in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A day after a video of a mob throwing scooters from atop a flyover went viral, the Bengaluru Rural Police have opened two separate FIRs.
On August 15, a group of 10-15 people stopped two motorists performing wheelies on a flyover on NH 48 and flung them off the flyover. Fearing an angry mob, both motorists fled the scene following the incident. The video of the incident went viral, prompting the police to initiate action.
According to the police, the incident unfolded at around 10.45 am on August 15 near Adakamaranahalli on the outskirts of northwestern Bengaluru. Police identified at least 15 people who were involved in the incident.
C K Baba, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bengaluru Rural, told DH that the motorists performed wheelies on the bridge and, when they were about to exit, saw the police officers deployed at the end of the bridge and made a U-turn.
“They drove on the wrong way (opposite to the approaching traffic) and triggered other passengers. Some of them stopped their vehicles, intercepted the motorists, and threw off the scooters from the bridge,” Baba told DH.
He added that no arrests were made yet but they were identifying the group of people involved in the incident and owners of the scooters, which they have already seized.
Nelamangala Town Traffic Police have opened an FIR against the motorists under Indian Motor Vehicle Act sections 187 (offences relating to accidents), 189 (racing and trials of speed), 184 (driving dangerously), and BNS Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way).
Madanayakanahalli Police have opened a case against the group of people who threw the scooters off the flyover under BNS Section 190 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object).
On the day of the incident, Bengaluru Rural police booked five cases against people performing wheelies on roads.
Published 18 August 2024, 22:15 IST