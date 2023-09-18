Police foil plot to kill rowdy-sheeter in Bengaluru

Banaswadi police thwarted a murder plot by arresting two men who allegedly planned to kill a rowdy-sheeter.
The arrested individuals are Mohammad Zubair and Furqan Ali Khan, who were allegedly plotting the murder of Anees, a rowdy-sheeter.
According to the police, Anees was once friends with Zubair, but they became foes due to a misunderstanding
several years ago.
An officer investigating the case stated that Zubair had purchased a gun and two bullets with the intention of killing Anees. “The arrested individuals had been planning Anees’ murder for the past month. Zubair acquired a gun and two bullets from a dealer in Mumbai through his close associates specifically for this crime,” the officer said.
Another officer with knowledge of the investigation explained that Zubair and Anees had a financial dispute previously, which led to Anees
warning Zubair.
Enraged by the threats, Zubair and his friend plotted to kill Anees.
The police kept a close watch on Zubair’s movements, which ultimately led to the arrest of the suspects.