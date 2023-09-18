Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Police foil plot to kill rowdy-sheeter in Bengaluru

According to the police, Anees was once friends with Zubair, but they became foes due to a misunderstanding several years ago.
Last Updated 17 September 2023, 20:58 IST

Follow Us

Banaswadi police thwarted a murder plot by arresting two men who allegedly planned to kill a rowdy-sheeter.

The arrested individuals are Mohammad Zubair and Furqan Ali Khan, who were allegedly plotting the murder of Anees, a rowdy-sheeter.

According to the police, Anees was once friends with Zubair, but they became foes due to a misunderstanding
several years ago.

An officer investigating the case stated that Zubair had purchased a gun and two bullets with the intention of killing Anees. “The arrested individuals had been planning Anees’ murder for the past month. Zubair acquired a gun and two bullets from a dealer in Mumbai through his close associates specifically for this crime,” the officer said.

Another officer with knowledge of the investigation explained that Zubair and Anees had a financial dispute previously, which led to Anees
warning Zubair.

Enraged by the threats, Zubair and his friend plotted to kill Anees.

The police kept a close watch on Zubair’s movements, which ultimately led to the arrest of the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 September 2023, 20:58 IST)
BengaluruCrimesrowdy sheeter

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT