Police inquiry proves Aindrita Ray's 'cow bones' claims as false

Police have refuted a post on X by Kannada actor Aindrita Ray about a truck transporting 'cow bones' and 'horns' after alleged cow slaughter.
According to DCP (Southeast) CK Baba, the bones and horns were not from cows and were authorised for sale.
In the now-deleted post on X, formerly Twitter, Aindrita claimed that the police were refusing to investigate the case by lodging an FIR.
Tagging the city police commissioner, DCP (Southeast), city police, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she urged the police to investigate as "cow slaughter is illegal".
Baba tweeted on Thursday that an inquiry by the Bommanahalli police confirmed that the items found in the vehicle were not from cows and were certified for sale by the BBMP's Animal Husbandry (East) slaughterhouse.
"The letter had been issued to the authorised trader by the slaughterhouse, and the trader had paid for the byproducts. The Animal Husbandry Department clarified that the bones, horns, and hide were from bullocks and not cows," Baba told DH.
Truck from Tamil Nadu
He added that the Tamil-Nadu registered truck was transporting animal remains purchased from Tannery Road to the neighbouring state when it was intercepted by the police at Bommanahalli on Wednesday. "The driver had the paperwork, so the inquiry was closed after it was verified," he said.