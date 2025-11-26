CLP meeting didn’t put rider on CM’s tenure: K J George on Karnataka power tussle

<p>Hosapete: When the Congress MLAs unanimously elected Siddaramaiah as the Congress Legislature Party leader there was no rider on tenure that the CM should serve. For now, there is no vacancy for CM post, Energy Minister <br>K J George said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>“I have no idea on any power-sharing formula brokered by the high command. The party leadership should tell us, if any. There’s no difference of opinion between the CM and his deputy. Both have, time and again, said that they would abide by the decision of the high command. No Congress legislator is for sale. It is all created by the BJP,” George told reporters at Bailvaddigeri near here.</p>.Uber proposes ‘driver-cum-tourist guide’ training initiative in Karnataka.<p>Replying to a specific query, George said, “If Sonia Gandhi did not take control of Congress, India, like BJP says, would have become Congress-mukt (Congress-free) country.” </p>.<p><strong>‘State govt is in coma due to power tussle’</strong></p>.<p>In Kalaburagi, Opposition leader R Ashoka said that the state government is in a coma due to the power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. He asserted that the BJP will not form the government with the help of Congress MLAs in the event of defection, and his party will go for elections in such a case.</p>