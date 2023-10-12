Porn addict creates bot to morph nudes of women in Bengaluru

A college student was so addicted to pornography that he created a bot to morph nude pictures of any woman he desired.
That’s not all. He even took his girlfriend’s nudes — some with her knowledge, some secretly — and posted them on Telegram and derived pleasure from users’ lustful comments.
Police arrested the man after the girlfriend lodged a complaint.
The bot programmed by RU Sanjay, a 24-year-old BPlanning student originally from Vellore, Tamil Nadu, generated nude pictures out of a sample image.
Police were also taken aback to find his laptop filled with pornography.
A senior police officer said Sanjay’s journey down the porn rabbit hole picked up speed after he secretly took his girlfriend’s nudes and posted them on a Telegram channel, which has 20 members, mostly foreigners.
“Members of the Telegram group routinely shared the nude pictures of various women. Sanjay was one of them,” the officer said.
“They all derived pleasure from the comments posted by each other.”
According to police, Sanjay and the woman, who’s of the same age, had been in a relationship since they were in school. They moved to Bengaluru to attend the same college and lived together in the city.
“During their private time, the suspect took the complainant’s nude pictures without her knowledge, sometimes with her knowledge, and shared them on Telegram,” the officer said.
In June, the girl discovered her nudes posted on Instagram and told Sanjay about it. Sanjay not only feigned ignorance, but also helped her file a complaint at the Southeast Cyber, Economic and Narcotic (CEN) Crime CEN police station in Bengaluru.
Police, however, found out the truth soon after. They also identified four fake Instagram accounts where nudes of various women were routinely posted.
Bot generated nudes
Police found huge amounts of explicit sexual content as well as bot on Sanjay’s laptop.
“The bot can generate a nude picture of any person whose real image is fed into it,” the officer said.