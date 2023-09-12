Private transport strike compounds Monday morning blues in Bengaluru

Public transport became the main mode of commuting for citizens on Monday as autos, cabs and private buses stayed off the roads in response to a strike call.
While the strike was called off by the afternoon after Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy assured action, thousands of commuters suffered hardship in the morning.
The strike's proponents indulged in violence in many places. Some auto and cab drivers worked secretly, ferrying people in whiteboard vehicles and charging exorbitant fares.
The strike call was given by the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations, which claims to represent 32 organisations. It has submitted 27 demands, including scrapping the women's free bus travel scheme, banning bike taxis, and rolling back the new lifetime tax for vehicles.
Thousands of protesters flocked to the Sangolli Rayanna Circle and marched to Freedom Park.
However, the strike was called off by 2.30 pm after Reddy reached Freedom Park and promised "definitive" action regarding the 27 demands in consultation with the chief minister and respective departments. He assured the crowd he would meet the transport commissioner on Tuesday.
S Nataraj Sharma, the federation's president, said: “We have agreed (to withdraw the strike) provided he gives us a written statement by tomorrow. If he doesn’t, we will stage a hunger strike in front of the transport department on Wednesday.”
Reddy told DH: "The bandh posed significant commuting challenges. I engaged with the unions and negotiated the end of the strike. Some demands could be resolved immediately while others would take time. I will try my best to resolve their concerns."
Neha and Divya, two dancers returning from Chennai, needed to get to Basaveshwara Nagar from Majestic. They waited for nearly 30 minutes before boarding a whiteboard car whose driver charged them Rs 1,000 for 7 km.
Ramesh and Gayathri, an elderly couple from Chennai, learnt about the bandh only after reaching the city. "They can go on an indefinite strike if they want, but this is not the way," said Ramesh.
Madhya Pradesh native Rajini's first trip to Bengaluru turned into a nightmare as cab drivers demanded Rs 2,000 for 15 km. "This is unfair," she said.
BMTC buses reported robust ridership, but the demand tapered off in the afternoon, a senior official said.
As a result, the corporation ran only 400 of the 500 extra buses it had planned. It ran 160 buses on the airport route, as against 130, and ferried 16,000 people, up from 13,000.
Violent attacks
A man on an e-scooter was attacked with eggs and filmed by three men who could be heard saying: “Who asked you to (use) Rapido today? There is a strike today.” They demanded his phone and forced him to show his earnings. One of them threatened to beat him up if he saw the scooter rider again.
A video posted on X showed three men hitting and damaging a parked SUV taxi’s windshield at an unconfirmed location.
Police arrested 12 violent protesters and registered 13 cases.
Kumble takes airport bus
Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble posted a picture of himself on X (formerly Twitter) capturing his ‘BMTC trip back home today from the airport’. He also clicked a picture with bus staff Malleshappa (driver) and Ramesh (conductor) and noted their contact details after entering the bus at 11.10 am.
Traffic impact
MN Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said traffic congestion fell 30% in the CBD and 50% along the ORR between KR Puram and Silk Board. "I had never seen that stretch of the road green on the maps,” he said.