Probe initiated after empty ATM cash boxes found near bank

Bengaluru: Kalasipalya police have registered a case after two empty boxes used to load cash into Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) were found near the Kotak Mahindra Bank ATM in western Bengaluru.
According to the police, the suspect, identified as a ragpicker, kept the two boxes near the ATM on Tuesday after a failed attempt to pawn it at a scrap dealer.
“We have registered an FIR and have begun the probe,” said S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). “We have contacted the company that manufactured the boxes as it contained the serial numbers. We are yet to receive a response.” Police said that the bank officials said that the boxes did not belong to them.