Property tax in Bengaluru outskirts soars after guidance value revision

Bengaluru: The recent increase in the guidance value of properties across the state has dealt a significant blow to residents in Bengaluru’s peripheral areas, who are now facing a two- to three-fold increase in property tax.
While the government withdrew a similar tax computation system for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, the rapidly developing panchayat areas are bearing the brunt.
Despite citizens' complaints to panchayat members, office-bearers and staff, the government remains oblivious to the repercussions of the guidance value hike on property tax.
Residents are calling for adjustments in the computation system to reduce the property tax burden.
Take the case of Tushar Chandra, a resident of Hennagara panchayat under Anekal taluk. He paid Rs 4,500 in property tax for a house built on a 40x60 sqft plot in both 2022-23 and 2023-24. Following the guidance value revision in October last year, his property tax soared to Rs 9,385, more than doubling.
"When we raised the issue with the panchayat, the staff was rude to us. Despite the hike, the facilities have not improved. The garbage truck comes only twice a week and dumps waste in lake beds. Many roads lack streetlights. The Jigani-Bommasandra road is full of potholes," Chandra complained.
This is not an isolated case. Residents in the city’s outskirts have seen their property tax rise drastically.
Prasad SRN, a resident of Madanayakanahalli panchayat near Nelamangala, reported that the tax for his vacant plot increased from Rs 1,600 to Rs 4,600.
"Computing property tax based on guidance value is unscientific, arbitrary and illogical. Tripling the tax with a single decision is a huge burden on taxpayers. The government must modify the notification to provide relief," he said.
He visited the DH office on Thursday after many residents, who had met with panchayat members, were unable to find a solution.
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge stated that he had not received any complaints from residents. "I will look into this," he assured.
