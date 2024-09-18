Protest erupts over mismanagement of designated Ganesha immersion tanks   

Bengaluru: Members of the Bengaluru Mahanagara Ganesha Utsav Committee protested at Halasuru lake on Tuesday, citing mismanagement of the tank designated for the immersion of Ganesha idols.
A section of the lake has been converted into a tank for idol immersions during festivals, with the BBMP responsible for its management. Protesters criticised the civic body for neglecting to clear debris from the tank after it was filled.
Chandrashekar, a protester, said: “The idols are only partially immersed, leaving them disfigured (rather than dissolved). The area is engulfed in a foul smell, yet the BBMP shows no interest in addressing it.”
Protesters also accused the BBMP of ignoring their calls to either expand the immersion area or construct a new tank. They said that the number of Ganesha festival celebrations has been increasing annually, and urged the BBMP to take appropriate measures to accommodate this growing demand.
Published 17 September 2024, 22:26 IST