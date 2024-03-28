JOIN US
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Purple Line metro ops hit for 45 mins

The glitch was reported around 7 am, causing trains to run at restricted speeds between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya.
Last Updated 27 March 2024, 23:13 IST

Bengaluru: Metro train services were affected briefly on the Purple Line during the morning rush hour on Tuesday due to a failure in signalling, the BMRCL said. 

The glitch was reported around 7 am, causing trains to run at restricted speeds between Baiyappanahalli and Garudacharpalya. Corrective measures took 45 minutes, and the train services were restored to their normal speed, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said. 

BL Yashavanth Chavan, Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, said fewer trains ran between the two stations due to speed restrictions during the said period. 

This was the fifth disruption in metro services this year. 

(Published 27 March 2024, 23:13 IST)
