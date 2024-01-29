Bengaluru: Race Course Road junction makeover criticised

Bengaluru: The junction on Race Course Road is undergoing a makeover at a cost of Rs 1 crore, but the project has drawn flak from various quarters for its lack of creativity. Auto drivers have expressed their concerns about not having a dedicated stand to park their vehicles. Simultaneously, others are displeased with the BBMP’s plan to install seating arrangements at the centre of a busy intersection.
Among the changes proposed by the civic body for the junction are the installation of multiple arch-type structures, mobile charging points, and seating. While the BBMP has made some modifications at the intersection that have improved the safe movement of vehicles, it has neglected to provide a designated parking area for auto-rickshaws.
As a result, they continue to occupy the main carriageway, creating a significant bottleneck for traffic heading towards Hare Krishna Road or the Sivananda flyover.
Officials have stated that the BBMP has shelved the plan of installing a statue of a popular film star, choosing instead to redesign the junction to better accommodate pedestrians.
A resident, living just a few yards from the junction, commented that the redesigned junction would not add any value, despite it being a busy and popular thoroughfare.
“The BBMP could have spent the funds elsewhere,” the resident said.