Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

RAD Kirtan Jams: Bengaluru friends give new spin to kirtan

On December 14, for their first public performance, they played Indian instruments such as the harmonium, tabla and khol alongside guitars, djembes, darbuka and keyboards.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 21:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 21:37 IST
Bengaluru newsMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us