Rajasthan gang that stole Toyota Innovas from Bengaluru tracked down

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have tracked down a gang of car thieves from Rajasthan that stole MUVs, especially Toyota Innova, parked in different parts of the city. </p>.<p>According to the police, the gang members would fly down to Bengaluru from Rajasthan and identify MUVs parked on the streets. They would later carjack the vehicles, drive back to Rajasthan and sell them. </p>.<p>While some reports suggested that the thieves used technology to break into the car systems and steal them without triggering the alarms, police officers said that they had yet to define the modus operandi.</p>.<p>A team from the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station is currently in Rajasthan and has secured the suspects, a senior police officer said. </p>.<p>"One stolen vehicle has been recovered," the officer said. "A few other recoveries are pending. We will have a clear picture once the suspects reach Bengaluru and interrogations are complete." </p>