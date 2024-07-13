Ramaiah Memorial inks 10-year partnership with Mount Sinai Health System of New York

Bengaluru: Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru, has signed a 10-year collaboration agreement with Mount Sinai Health System, New York, to establish Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for at least five super specialities.
The collaboration, which began on July 1 and was formally launched on Friday, aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, technological advancements, and skills. The focus will be on CoEs in oncology, cardiology, nephro-urology, neurosciences, gastroenterology, and transplant science.
"We have agreed to co-brand our services. MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital will perform its services in affiliation with Mount Sinai International. Mount Sinai will help us with patient safety standards and quality of services," said MR Sreenivasa Murthy, Chief Executive of Gokula Education Foundation (Medical).
The collaboration will enable residents and experts to train at Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, with Mount Sinai experts serving in an advisory capacity for complex cases.
Dr Szabi Dorotovics, President of Mount Sinai International, noted that this would not increase patient medical costs, and would actually decrease healthcare costs by improving quality and eliminating costly outliers.
Dr David Reich, President of Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens, emphasised the role of AI innovation in healthcare.
"We prefer the term 'augmented intelligence' because our algorithms help doctors and nurses be more effective. We hope to bring these systems to Ramaiah, enabling the development of locally derived algorithms tailored to this population," he said.
Published 13 July 2024, 00:46 IST