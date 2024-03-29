Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh for information on suspected bomber, key aide

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday released fresh images of Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, the suspects in the Rameshwram Cafe blast that left 10 injured on March 1 in Bengaluru.
The NIA claimed Shazib was the bomber while Taahaa was another conspirator.
The latest images of the suspect were released along with the announcement of a reward of Rs 10 lakh each, a day after the NIA officially announced the first arrest in the case.
On March 27, the NIA nabbed Muzammil Shareef, who allegedly extended logistic support to the two men. The arrest came after the NIA raided 18 places in different parts of the country, including 12 in Karnataka.
As per the NIA’s latest circular, Shazib, 30, used multiple aliases: Shazeb, MD Juned Hussain and Mohammed Juned Sayed. The agency said Shazib had a fair complexion, was well built, had black and straight hair, and was approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall.
Request for Information, Identity of the Informer will be kept Secret. pic.twitter.com/PBXPRH3DtB— NIA India (@NIA_India) March 29, 2024
The central agency said Shazib had been using the forged driving licence of Mohammed Juned Sayed and other forged documents to conceal his identity. His preferred attire includes jeans, a t-shirt and shirt and a black smartwatch. He is often seen wearing a mask, wig and a fake beard, it added.
The NIA said Shazib preferred staying at men’s/boy’s hostels, paying guest/shared accommodations and low-budget hostels/lodges.
The central agency said Taahaa used aliases Abdul Matheen Taha, Matheen, Taha, Vignesh D and Sumit or any other assumed Hindu name. The agency said Taahaa, 30, had a wheatish complexion with a medium physique.
Taahaa is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, bald from the front, has light hair on the back of the head and sides, and wears a cap, the agency said, adding that the suspect has been known to use Hindu identity documents, forged Aadhaar in the name of Vignesh or other similar documents to conceal his identity.
Request for Information, Identity of the Informer will be kept Secret. pic.twitter.com/JkMUWay23m— NIA India (@NIA_India) March 29, 2024
The NIA said Taahaa preferred wearing jeans, t-shirts, shirts and hoodies with caps and often wore a mask, wig and fake beard. He preferred staying at men's/boys' hostel, PG/shared accommodation and low-budget hostel and lodges.
As per the central agency, Shazib and Taahaa are absconding suspects in the Shivamogga IS module case. Shazib hails from Masjid Road in Thirthahalli, Shivamogga district, while Taahaa is from Fish Market Road, Soppu Gude village, Thirthahalli rural.