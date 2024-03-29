Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh for information on suspected bomber, key aide

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday released fresh images of Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, the suspects in the Rameshwram Cafe blast that left 10 injured on March 1 in Bengaluru.

The NIA claimed Shazib was the bomber while Taahaa was another conspirator.

The latest images of the suspect were released along with the announcement of a reward of Rs 10 lakh each, a day after the NIA officially announced the first arrest in the case.

On March 27, the NIA nabbed Muzammil Shareef, who allegedly extended logistic support to the two men. The arrest came after the NIA raided 18 places in different parts of the country, including 12 in Karnataka.

As per the NIA’s latest circular, Shazib, 30, used multiple aliases: Shazeb, MD Juned Hussain and Mohammed Juned Sayed. The agency said Shazib had a fair complexion, was well built, had black and straight hair, and was approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall.