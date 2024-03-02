Rameshwaram Cafe case linked to 2022 Mangaluru cooker blast, says D K Shivakumar

"We have asked the police to look into all angles. We won't meddle. There are 7-8 teams working on this," Shivakumar said, adding that the suspect's face is clearly seen. "There are cameras all over Bengaluru. The suspect boarded a bus (to come to Rameshwaram Cafe). We're checking how we went back," he added.

Shivakumar insisted that there is no reason for Bengalureans to panic. "It was a low-intensity blast. It was locally assembled. The impact was 8-10 ft, but the sound was loud," he said.

"The police will come out with a clean and fair investigation. We are very serious. We won't spare anyone. This is about the state's respect. We are least bothered about the BJP's politics," Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar denied any intelligence failure in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. "No, we can't blame anybody like that. Bengaluru is a huge city. The (suspect) came like a common man and walked inside with a bag on his shoulder. We can't identify who is doing what type of criminal activities," he said.