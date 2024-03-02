Rameshwaram Cafe case linked to 2022 Mangaluru cooker blast, says D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe has links to the 2022 Mangaluru cooker blast.
"According to our police officers, we're seeing a link between this (Rameshwaram Cafe blast) and the Mangaluru case. The materials used such as the timer...there's a link. That's why Mangaluru and Shivamogga police officers have come here (Bengaluru)," Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar was responding to a question on whether or not the government has any clue on who was behind the Rameshwaram Cafe blast.
The Mangaluru cooker blast was "Islamic State-sponsored" and had the involvement of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative, according to investigators.
In November 2022, an improvised explosive device (IED) kept inside a pressure cooker accidentally went off when it was being taken in an auto rickshaw. Investigation revealed that the IED was meant to be planted at the Kadri Manjunatha temple.
Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru City Development minister, said his government has given the police a free hand to crack the Rameshwaram Cafe case.
"We have asked the police to look into all angles. We won't meddle. There are 7-8 teams working on this," Shivakumar said, adding that the suspect's face is clearly seen. "There are cameras all over Bengaluru. The suspect boarded a bus (to come to Rameshwaram Cafe). We're checking how we went back," he added.
Shivakumar insisted that there is no reason for Bengalureans to panic. "It was a low-intensity blast. It was locally assembled. The impact was 8-10 ft, but the sound was loud," he said.
"The police will come out with a clean and fair investigation. We are very serious. We won't spare anyone. This is about the state's respect. We are least bothered about the BJP's politics," Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar denied any intelligence failure in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. "No, we can't blame anybody like that. Bengaluru is a huge city. The (suspect) came like a common man and walked inside with a bag on his shoulder. We can't identify who is doing what type of criminal activities," he said.
