Rape case: Munirathna released from Parappana Agrahara jail

<p>Bengaluru: BJP MLA Munirathna on Wednesday was released from the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru a day after he was granted bail in a rape case. </p><p>The prison authorities initiated the MLAs release in the morning after they received the court order in connection with the rape case filed by the 40-year-old survivor. </p><p>While passing the order, the Special Court for MP/MLAs directed the RR Nagar MLA to appear before the investigators when asked and not to leave the court's jurisdiction without prior permission. Munirathna was also directed to refrain from threatening witnesses and evidence tampering. </p><p>He was remanded in judicial custody on October 5 after his interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).</p><p>The SIT is probing three cases registered — two in Vyalikaval police station in Bengaluru and one in Kaggalipura police station in Ramanagara — against the MLA.</p><p>Munirathna has been booked under multiple sections, including rape, sexual harassment, voyeurism, criminal intimidation, extortion, promoting enmity between different groups, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.</p><p>He was earlier released on bail in the atrocity case and had obtained anticipatory bail in the criminal intimidation case.</p>