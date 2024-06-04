Bengaluru rave party case: CCB arrests Telugu actor for misleading probe 

The CCB on Monday arrested Telugu actor Hema Kolla for misleading the police investigation into the recently busted rave party in Bengaluru by providing false identity and consuming drugs.
On the intervening night of May 19 and 20, the Bengaluru police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided GR Farmhouse in Hebbagodi, near Electronics City, and arrested five people. Following the raid, they detained 101 others and collected their blood samples to test for illicit drugs.
The CCB had earlier served multiple notices to Hema to appear for interrogation, something she had ignored.
A senior police officer heading the CCB said that Hema has been arrested for drug consumption, misleading the probe, and attending the rave party despite prior knowledge that contraband would be served at the party.
The officer stressed that the actor had given a false name and phone number to the police when they collected the details of the revellers.
She also tried to mislead the investigation by making video statements. “The actor gave her name as Krishnaveni when the details were
collected.”
After media reports surfaced on the May 20 CCB raid, Hema posted a video on social media, claiming she did not attend the rave party in Bengaluru, but was instead “chilling” at a farmhouse in Hyderabad.
A well-placed source in the CCB refuted her claims and confirmed to DH that the actor was indeed present at the party.
Police said 86 people who attended the controversial party in southern Bengaluru tested positive for illicit drugs. Among them is a 57-year-old Telugu actor who had earlier claimed she was not present at the controversial event.
