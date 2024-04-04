Reel vs real: Nimhans exhibition attempts to debunk stigma around electrotherapy 

Bengaluru: On its 75th anniversary, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) hosted a two-month exhibition, inaugurated in mid-March.
The exhibition showcased the evolution of Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) with an aim to dispel misconceptions surrounding it.
ECT, often mislabelled as 'shock therapy', stands as one of the earliest medical interventions for mental illnesses, spanning nearly 85 years.
Dr Preeti Sinha, Professor at the Department of Psychiatry, Nimhans, said ECT is the sole treatment directly involving electricity. The treatment has stigma attached to it and doctors find it harder to convince patients against the negative preceptions.
“It is a safe procedure and does not cause any dangerous side effects, but the popular understanding remains that it is usually given as a punishment treatment,” said Dr Varsha S, a postdoctoral fellow at the department.
The notion of ECT as punishment largely stems from cinematic portrayals, depicting it as a painful ordeal. However, in reality, ECT is administered under anaesthesia, rendering it painless.
Each ECT session, lasting less than 40 minutes, involves a brief passage of electric current, typically less than a second. Contrary to popular belief, the procedure utilises minimal electricity, comparable to lighting a 12-watt LED bulb for a second.
Despite prevailing stigma, Nimhans reported nearly 8,000 ECT sessions administered in 2023 alone.
“Several people have benefitted from the procedure, but they do not talk about it due to the stigma,” said Sinha, claiming that the number of patients has increased post Covid-19.
Stressing on the importance of mental health discussions, Dr Preeti underscored that treatment approaches vary among patients. “While some patients require only counselling, others may need medication along with it. Some may require ECT, too,” she added.
ECT should not be seen as a last resort; it may serve as an initial intervention to enhance response to medication.
(Published 03 April 2024, 21:52 IST)