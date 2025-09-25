<p>Bengaluru: Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa, the prime accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, made an emotional appeal to a Bengaluru court on Thursday, alleging that the prison authorities have failed to provide him with basic amenities. </p><p>Darshan, who reportedly broke down during the proceedings, claimed that his health is deteriorating due to the "poor" living conditions inside the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara. </p><p>As per his statement to the 57th City Civil and Sessions Court judge, Darshan said he was still being held in a quarantine cell and not allowed to walk in an open space. He stated that he is only permitted to walk in a narrow, sunless area, which has caused him to develop a skin allergy, which he described as "fungus on his hands". </p>.Murder accused Darshan to stay in Bengaluru jail as court rejects plea to shift him to Ballari prison.<p>Darshan brought to the court's attention that his previous complaints were not addressed, despite a court order instructing the jail staff to provide him with a bed and a pillow. He alleged that the authorities have been non-compliant with the court's instructions, forcing him to bring the issue up for the "20th time." </p><p>Darshan's lawyer Sunil requested that he be allowed to walk in the jail premises. The court reportedly agreed, but Darshan maintains that the jail staff has not been following the instruction. </p><p>Darshan also filed a petition, requesting that his name be dropped from the murder case, asserting that he had no role in the crime. The judge has adjourned the case to October 9 and has instructed the prison chief superintendent to be present at the next hearing.</p>