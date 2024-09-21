Renukaswamy murder: Darshan’s counsel submits bail application

Once the bail application was filed, a notice was issued to the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) P Prasanna Kumar and the matter was adjourned to Monday.

Meanwhile, a city civil and sessions court (CCH­-57) reserved the order in the bail application moved by two other accused Nikhil Nayak and Karthik to Monday.

SPP Kumar told the court that the petition before the sessions court was not maintainable and the petitioners should file the application before the magistrate court. Kumar also pointed out that since the offences were bailable, the petitioners can directly approach the magistrate and seek bail under surety.

Kumar's observations during the proceedings were also acknowledged and appreciated by the accused's counsel.

Kumar also noted that the investigators filed the chargesheet indicating and classifying the offences committed by each person.