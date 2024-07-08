Residents protest as BDA leases Sadashivanagar complex to pvt developer  

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has leased 969 square metres of its land, known as the mini market of Sadashivanagar, to a private developer for an annual rent of Rs 44.35 lakh.
In exchange, M-FAR Developers will construct a building with a ground floor, mezzanine, and three upper floors, totalling 2,050 square metres, at a cost of Rs 7 crore.
However, local residents are unhappy with the plan.
The Sadashivanagar BDA complex is one of seven the agency has handed over to private developers under a public-private partnership.
In a statement, the Sadashivanagar Residents’ Welfare Association urged the BDA to withdraw the agreement with the private firm, stating it is against the interests of the local community.
“The mini market is designated as a Civic Amenities (CA) site to serve the community’s needs and enhance the residents’ quality of life. The BDA must either create a sports complex or a cultural hub, which can also meet its revenue targets,” the note stated.
The association also pointed out that the BDA did not engage local residents in the redevelopment plan. Some residents were appalled to see the old structure being razed to construct a shopping mall or office space that will lure traffic from all over the city.
“We request the authorities to listen to the people’s voice and develop this space as a model sports or cultural hub that can then be replicated in other urban residential communities,” Indu Sridhar, president of the Sadashivanagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said.
“I have been residing opposite the proposed BDA commercial complex for the last 32 years. This project will cause a lot of social and civic problems in the neighbourhood,” said another resident, Ishwar Chandra Mudegowdar.
The BDA signed a concessionaire agreement with M-FAR Developers in March 2018, but the deal stalled after a change of government in the state.
With the Congress party back in power, the BDA has revived the agreement with the private firm for 30 years, extendable by another 30 years. However, the agreement has not been made public.
The number of shops allowed to be built and the revenue-sharing model is not yet known.
Published 07 July 2024, 23:19 IST