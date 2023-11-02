Residents relieved, but wish leopard was alive; animal’s presence kept many at home

Feeling relieved that the leopard on the prowl was caught, residents living around Kudlu Gate, Whitefield, Bommanahalli, HSR Layout, and BTM Layout wished the animal was alive.
“I do not think harming animals is the right thing," noted Rashmi, who lives within two kilometres of where the leopard was caught.
Many in the vicinity said that life was not normal for the past two days with the animal on the prowl. “It is scary to know that a leopard is roaming in your backyard,” said Sudha Ramamurthy, a resident of Cadence Apartment, which was exactly the area where the animal lurked.
She added: “My husband and I worked from home, and we did not send our children to school for the past two days.”
At Haralur, four kilometres from the center of the action, residents were too anxious to venture out.
Bhanu Prakash, a senior engineering manager at Zebra Technologies who lives in Reliable Lakedew Residency, told DH that they stopped their children from playing in the nearby park for the last few days. “We avoided evening walks,” he added.
'Expansion, encroachment to blame'
"It is the sign of the city’s expansion and encroachment on its habitat. You don’t need to be a wildlife expert to know that the leopard was worried because it didn’t sign up to be in an apartment," said Danish Sait, actor and content creator.
Meanwhile, Tejasvi Surya, MP, Bangalore South, had this to say, "(It is) an indication of the reality of our cities. We encroach lakes, tanks, forests and everything that is necessary for a sustainable life. Our hunger for real estate will eventually kill our cities. This is a moment for us to reflect and make course correction as a society."