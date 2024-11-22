Retiree looking for daughter-in-law on matrimony app cheated of Rs 18 lakh

<p>Bengaluru: A retiree looking for a match for his son online was duped into "investing in gold" by unknown people who impersonated a woman. Over three days, Shankar R (name changed) was conned of Rs 17.68 lakh. </p>.<p>Shankar, 69, a resident of RR Nagar in western Bengaluru, told the police that earlier in November, he had created his son’s profile on the Bharath Matrimony portal and uploaded his biodata. </p>.<p>On November 12, his son’s profile was matched with Anika Verma, a fake profile used by the perpetrators. Anika introduced herself and initiated a conversation, the police found. </p>.<p>She allegedly told Shankar that she was a fashion designer based in Dubai and originally from Mumbai. The conversation then moved to WhatsApp after numbers were exchanged. </p>.Bengaluru-based matrimony service ordered to pay Rs 60,000 for failing to find potential bride for man.<p>Here, Shankar told the police that Anika told him about her "other" business where she invested and traded in gold. </p>.<p>After agreeing to a proposal, Anika began engaging Shankar in a conversation about the benefits of investing in gold, as per the FIR. </p>.<p>"She (Anika) told me that if we invested in gold through her, we would receive great gains in the short term and she would also help my son purchase a house," Kumar told the police. </p>.<p>Between November 12 and 15, Shankar sent Anika Rs 17,68,000 through multiple bank transfers. </p>.<p>"The money was sent to a UCO Bank account and an ICICI Bank account,” a police investigator said. “We have registered a case and launched an investigation." </p>