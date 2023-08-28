Revamped NLSIU library prioritises access, new-gen tech

The refurbished Shri Narayan Rao Melgiri Memorial National Law Library was inaugurated at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) campus in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Bhutan’s Princess Sonam Dechan Wangchuk inaugurated the library building.
The library can now accommodate 600 visitors.
It features a dedicated space for differently abled individuals, including Braille printers, JAWS software-enabled readers, smart readers and desktop magnifiers.
All materials are scanned and uploaded to the Internet Archive’s public domain.