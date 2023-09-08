Home
Bengaluru

Rituals, cultural fest mark Janmashtami in Bengaluru

Lakhs of people gathered at the Hare Krishna Hill in Rajajinagar and the Vaikuntha Hill in Vasanthapura to witness elaborate rituals and participate in cultural programmes based on Krishna leela.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 21:48 IST

Iskcon devotees in the city celebrated Sri Krishna Janmashtami with fervour on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lakhs of people gathered at the Hare Krishna Hill in Rajajinagar and the Vaikuntha Hill in Vasanthapura to witness elaborate rituals and participate in cultural programmes based on Krishna leela. 

The celebrations also saw a video rendition of Sri Madhurashtakam — a popular devotional song on Lord Krishna composed by 15th-century saint Vallabhacharya — being released. 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the Iskcon temple in Rajajinagar.</p></div>

Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at the Iskcon temple in Rajajinagar.

Credit: DH PHOTO/MS MANJUNATH

Besides celebrations at these two temples, an Ananda Mahotsava (festival of joy) was held at the Karnataka Trade Promotion Organisation Convention Hall in Whitefield. Devotees participated in an art, music and heritage programme, a sattvic food festival, and an evening of bhajans by Padma Shri awardee Anup Jalota.

(Published 07 September 2023, 21:46 IST)
