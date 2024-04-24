Rowdy-sheeter absconding for four years held

Bengaluru: A notorious rowdy-sheeter in possession of deadly arms was arrested by the police after a dramatic chase in east Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar. The rowdy-sheeter, Syed Mazar alias Baccha Mazar, 30, was arrested on April 19 following confirmed leads. Mazar had arrived in a residential area in Shivajinagar on a two-wheeler, armed with a billhook machete and a knife.
Investigators reported that Mazar was threatening the people living in the vicinity, leveraging his notorious background with involvement in 17 criminal cases, including murders and attempted murders. He had been absconding for the last four years.
“We had collected his whereabouts and closely followed his movements through our sources. After confirming his arrival in the area on April 19, he was cornered,” an officer told DH.
As the police closed in on Mazar, he attempted to escape on his two-wheeler. The officers quickly pursued him in their car, chasing him for about a kilometre before crashing into his vehicle. After he dismounted his scooter, the investigators apprehended him and took him to the police station.
According to the police, Mazar has 10 cases registered at the DJ Halli police station, two in Adugodi, and one each in Wilson Garden, Mico Layout, Chikkajala, Shivaji Nagar, and HAL police stations. Meanwhile, the Women Protection Wing (WPW) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a 32-year-old rowdy-sheeter who has been absconding for nine years. The WPW sleuths arrested Aziz Asif on Monday. He reportedly has 42 cases, with 36 filed in Bengaluru city.
(Published 24 April 2024, 01:58 IST)