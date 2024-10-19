Rs 21.17 crore worth drugs seized in one year in Bengaluru, says police

<p>Bengaluru: The Narcotics Control Unit of the Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru has seized drugs worth Rs 21.17 crore in the last one year, Bengaluru Police said on Friday.</p>.<p>These drugs were seized in a joint operation by the CCB and the Customs officers.</p>.Government working on policy changes to tackle youth drug abuse: Siddaramaiah .<p>According to a statement issued by the Bengaluru police, they (customs and police) carried out anti-narcotics operations at the Foreign Post Office in the city. In the last one year, drugs were found in 606 parcels that came to India from various countries.</p>.<p>The drugs consisted of hydro ganja, LSD, MDMA (ecstacy pills), heroin, Charas and cocaine, the police said.</p>