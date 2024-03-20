RWAs begin voter awareness drives

Residents are mostly seeking help to change the address on their voter IDs. Padmashree Balaram, president of Koramangala 1st Block RWA, says a majority of the cases involve people who have moved to the locality from others parts of Bengaluru. “We are also working to update the address of our drivers and domestic workers who have shifted to the city from other parts of Karnataka,” she says. They have formed lane-wise WhatsApp groups to resolve voter issues.