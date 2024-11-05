Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Sakra Hospital Road to shut for traffic for 60 days from Nov 5

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have asked vehicle users to use the following alternative routes.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 20:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 20:15 IST
BengaluruKarntaka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us