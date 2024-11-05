Sakra Hospital Road to shut for traffic for 60 days from Nov 5

<p>Bengaluru: Sakra Hospital Main Road, Devarabeesanahalli (Myntra Apartment to Bellandur Kodi), will be closed for all types of vehicular moment for 60 days, starting November 5, to facilitate the white-topping work undertaken by the BBMP. </p><p>The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have asked vehicle users to use the following alternative routes: </p><p>Vehicles moving towards Devarabeesanahalli and Bellandur from the Yemalur side can travel towards Devarabeesanahalli and Bellandur via Old Airport Road, Yemalur Junction, Marathahalli Bridge, Kadubeesanahalli Bridge, and the Outer Ring Road. </p>.Nagasandra-Madavara metro line: BMRCL 'fully ready' but govt not yet.<p>Vehicles moving from Yemalur towards Kadubeesanahalli and Devarabeesanahalli should take a left turn at Yemalur Kodi and move towards Yemalur via Old Airport Road and Yemalur Junction and further proceed towards Kadubeesanahalli and Devarabeesanahalli via Kariyammana Agrahara Road. </p><p>Vehicles moving towards the city from Devarabeesanahalli and Bellandur should take a left turn at the Kadubeesanahalli bridge on the ORR and move towards the city via Yemalur Junction or take a left turn at Bellandur Kodi towards Yemalur Kodi and take a left turn at Yemalur Junction to reach Old Airport Road and move towards the city. </p><p>Vehicles moving from Kadubeesanahalli and Devarabeesanahalli should take a right turn at Kariyammana Agrahara to reach Yemalur Kodi and reach Old Airport Road via Yemalur and move further towards the city. </p>