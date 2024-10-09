Home
Samyukta Kisan Morcha holds ‘historic’ meeting in Bengaluru  

SKM has planned to hold state-level leadership meetings in all South Indian states by November 15. They will also observe November 26 as a 'Mass Action Day' at the district level.
DHNS
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 03:28 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 03:28 IST
India NewsBengaluruSamyukta Kisan MorchaSKM

