Samyukta Kisan Morcha holds ‘historic’ meeting in Bengaluru  

<p>Bengaluru: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) concluded a two-day meeting at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru, attended by over 300 farmer leaders, including 138 from Karnataka, 51 from Tamil Nadu, 40 from Andhra Pradesh, 36 from Telangana, 24 from Kerala, and 11 from Delhi.</p>.<p>Addressing the press, Dr Darshan Pal, National Secretariat Member of SKM, said: "This is a historic meeting, marking the first time that various farmers' and workers' organisations from South India have come together. The purpose of this gathering is to strengthen leadership and unity among farmers' organisations across South India."</p>.<p>SKM has planned to hold state-level leadership meetings in all South Indian states by November 15. They will also observe November 26 as a 'Mass Action Day' at the district level.</p>.<p>In a special resolution on Palestine, SKM condemned the "genocide" carried out by the Israeli government and expressed solidarity with Palestinian farmers, stating, "We stand with the farmers of Palestine whose lands are being taken and water systems destroyed."</p>