JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Saudi passenger arrested at KIA for smuggling gold dust

The incident happened on January 28. Customs authorities reported that a traveller arriving from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, attempted to smuggle 122.22 grams of gold, which was intercepted by officials.
Last Updated 01 February 2024, 00:09 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Customs thwarted an attempt to smuggle gold in dust form, valued at Rs 7.52 lakh, at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), officials said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on January 28. Customs authorities reported that a traveller arriving from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, attempted to smuggle 122.22 grams of gold, which was intercepted by officials.  

On inspection, it was discovered that the male passenger had concealed the gold dust by blending it with wax and pasting it on the interior of a flask. Subsequently, he was detained, and legal proceedings were initiated, officials confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 01 February 2024, 00:09 IST)
India NewsBengaluruCrimeSmuggling

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT