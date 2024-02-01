Saudi passenger arrested at KIA for smuggling gold dust

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Customs thwarted an attempt to smuggle gold in dust form, valued at Rs 7.52 lakh, at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), officials said on Wednesday.
The incident happened on January 28. Customs authorities reported that a traveller arriving from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, attempted to smuggle 122.22 grams of gold, which was intercepted by officials.
On inspection, it was discovered that the male passenger had concealed the gold dust by blending it with wax and pasting it on the interior of a flask. Subsequently, he was detained, and legal proceedings were initiated, officials confirmed.