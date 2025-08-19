<p>Bengaluru: Many legislators from Bengaluru South (earlier Ramanagara) district appealed to the state government to save them from the monkey menace in the Legislative Council on Monday.</p>.<p>During a discussion on human-animal conflict, Congress MLC S Ravi tried to draw the attention of the house towards the problem created by the primates in the region. He gave the example of another Congress MLC Sudham Das, who had borne the brunt of the simian invasion of crops.</p>.<p>“Our MLC Sudham Das has over 600 coconut trees, but he was unable to get a single coconut due to the monkey menace,” Ravi added.</p>.<p>JD(S) MLC Govindaraju said, “We all are covering our homes in nets to avoid monkeys from entering.” Meanwhile, the members alleged that the forest department was dropping the monkeys caught at other places in Ramanagara district.</p>.<p>Minister for Forest and Environment Eshwar Khandre said that he would discuss with department officials to address the issue. He even mentioned that for loss of crops due to animals, the government had paid Rs 47 crore compensation to farmers across the state and this year it had already crossed Rs 27 crore.</p>