Scamsters posing as Mumbai cops attempt to con Karnataka High Court judges

Bengaluru: Unknown people posing as Mumbai police officers attempted to con two sitting judges of the Karnataka High Court, police said Monday.

Justices Pradeep Singh Yerur and S G Pandit received the fraudulent phone calls on March 15.

According to Bengaluru police, Justice Singh received the call between 9 am and 9.30 am, while Justice Pandit received the call between 4 pm and 4.30 pm.

As per the First Information Reports (FIR) seen by DH, unknown persons told the two judges that they were from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and SIM cards in the justices' names were being used to post "illegal advertisements and send objectionable messages".

In the case of Justice Singh, the scamsters allegedly told him that a case regarding the same was registered against him at the Andheri East police station in Mumbai under crime number MH1645/0324. Similarly, the scamsters told Justice Pandit that a case was registered in Mumbai, while no mention was made of the case number, the FIR noted.