Schoolteacher booked for breaking 11-year-old student's tooth in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The police have booked a teacher at Holy Christ School, Jayanagar, after she broke a tooth of a sixth-grade student on Thursday. </p><p>The Hindi teacher allegedly hit the 11-year-old student with a wooden stick on his face during the class around 12.30 pm, causing one of his teeth to break, according to the FIR. </p><p>The police said the student and his classmates were playing with "gum bottles" and sprinkling water on each other inside the classroom. The teacher first tried to stop them by threatening them with a stick, but ended up hitting the boy. </p>.Eye care project for city police personnel and families.<p>The victim’s father alleged in his police complaint that his son had gone to the teacher to complain about the other students, but she hit him instead and broke his tooth. He also alleged that the school management tried to “settle” things with him and not to go ahead with the complaint. </p><p>The police have filed an FIR under the Juvenile Justice Act and BNS Section 122(2), which deals with voluntarily causing hurt. They summoned the teacher and seized the stick and the fallen tooth. </p><p>A police officer close to the investigation said the teacher claimed that it was an accident and that she didn’t hit the child intentionally. She said that the boy's face came in the way when she tried to use the stick as a warning. </p>.<p>"The children sprinkled water on her and went out of control when she tried to stop them. That’s why she had to resort to hitting them with sticks, as per her statement,” the officer told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>The school management has filed a counter-complaint against the boy’s father. The police have taken it up as a non-cognisable report. </p><p>According to the police, the school management alleged that the boy's father abused the teacher after the incident and caused ruckus on the campus. It also claimed that the boy's father was blowing the incident "out of proportion" after he was asked to pay the pending school fees. </p>