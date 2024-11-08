Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Seat-blocking in Bengaluru colleges: Minister M C Sudhakar suspects 'big racket' involved, criminal case likely

According to Sudhakar, seat-blocking is being suspected in courses such as Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and so on.
Rashmi Belur
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 15:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 15:57 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us