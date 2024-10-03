Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Sensitising society key to end manual scavenging: Human rights activist Bezwada Wilson

Wilson was delivering the 50th Gandhi Memorial Lecture (GML) organised by the Raman Research Institute (RRI) in Bengaluru.
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 00:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 00:24 IST
Bengaluru newsManual ScavengingHuman rights activist

Follow us on :

Follow Us